dKargo (DKA) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $493.28 Million

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded up 26.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. In the last week, dKargo has traded up 46.2% against the U.S. dollar. One dKargo coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. dKargo has a market capitalization of $218.76 million and approximately $493.28 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00050803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.27 or 0.00231208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012148 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.34 or 0.00096439 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004355 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

dKargo Profile

dKargo (CRYPTO:DKA) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,709,366 coins. The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html . dKargo’s official message board is medium.com/dkargo . dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

Buying and Selling dKargo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using U.S. dollars.

