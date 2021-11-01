Dock One Day Trading Volume Reaches $9.13 Million (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 1st. One Dock coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0853 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges. Dock has a total market capitalization of $62.35 million and approximately $9.13 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dock has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.95 or 0.00335777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00051003 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.83 or 0.00222549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00011973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.84 or 0.00096397 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004429 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Dock

DOCK is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 864,045,381 coins and its circulating supply is 730,611,876 coins. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official website is dock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Buying and Selling Dock

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

