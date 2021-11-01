Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Short Interest Update

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 612,200 shares, a growth of 94.1% from the September 30th total of 315,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Document Security Systems by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Document Security Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Document Security Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Document Security Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Document Security Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. 14.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Document Security Systems stock opened at $1.23 on Monday. Document Security Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.09 million, a PE ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.82.

DSS, Inc engages in the development and distribution of paper and plastic products designed to protect valuable information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Printing, Plastics, Digital, Technology Management, Direct Marketing, and Corporate.

