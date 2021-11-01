Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.20 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 5.30%. On average, analysts expect Donnelley Financial Solutions to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $38.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 2.06. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39.

DFIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. B. Riley raised their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

In other news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 31,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $1,076,538.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,129,839.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 47.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,569 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $4,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

