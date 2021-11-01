Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.560-$4.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $104.38 on Monday. Dorman Products has a 12 month low of $85.68 and a 12 month high of $113.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.77 and its 200 day moving average is $100.19.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.04). Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dorman Products stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,159 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.35% of Dorman Products worth $11,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.