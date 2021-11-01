Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.40-1.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $525-565 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $553.54 million.Douglas Dynamics also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.400-$1.900 EPS.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.33.

PLOW stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.28. 135,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,045. The stock has a market cap of $994.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Douglas Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $51.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.41.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $157.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.59%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Douglas Dynamics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 209.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,473 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.56% of Douglas Dynamics worth $5,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

