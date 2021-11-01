DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DITHF. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DS Smith from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on DS Smith in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DITHF opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.84. DS Smith has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $6.11.

DS Smith Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of packaging solutions. It focuses on the manufacture of sustainable corrugated case materials and specialty papers, providing recycling and waste management services, and plastic packaging that is reusable and recyclable. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

