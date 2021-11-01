Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Trading Down 3%

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL)’s share price dropped 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $168.43 and last traded at $168.46. Approximately 2,628 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 272,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.69.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.71.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Duolingo Inc will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. KPCB DGF Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at approximately $430,353,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,522,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at approximately $966,000.

About Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL)

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

