Dynamite (DYNMT) Price Down 29.7% Over Last 7 Days

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000555 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dynamite has traded down 29.7% against the US dollar. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $131,826.99 and approximately $138,972.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $276.74 or 0.00446143 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000086 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001119 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $619.63 or 0.00998940 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About Dynamite

Dynamite is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 733,234 coins and its circulating supply is 382,628 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.