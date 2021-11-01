DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Short Interest Down 33.3% in October

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DYNR stock remained flat at $$1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,538. DynaResource has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.79.

DynaResource Company Profile

DynaResource, Inc engages in the investment, management, and exploration of minerals. It focuses on test mining and pilot milling operations in Mexico. The company was founded on September 28, 1937 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

