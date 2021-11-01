Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, an increase of 57.3% from the September 30th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of EOI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.42. 304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,771. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $19.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 392,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after buying an additional 12,375 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 671.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

