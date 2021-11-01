eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Wolfe Research

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target hoisted by Wolfe Research from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a positive rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.55.

EBAY opened at $76.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. eBay has a 52-week low of $45.36 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.26 and its 200-day moving average is $68.66.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that eBay will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.57%.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $1,071,778.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,974.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $2,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,998 shares of company stock valued at $7,492,419 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in eBay by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,485,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,852 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in eBay by 55.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,371,687,000 after acquiring an additional 12,078,389 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 25.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,400,707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699,614 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in eBay by 2.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,245,888 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $649,153,000 after acquiring an additional 197,845 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in eBay by 3.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,889,994 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $483,747,000 after acquiring an additional 233,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

