Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Get Edison International alerts:

Shares of EIX opened at $62.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Edison International has a 12 month low of $53.92 and a 12 month high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 58.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Edison International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,930,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,275,000 after buying an additional 52,101 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Edison International by 6.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after buying an additional 12,171 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Edison International by 156.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 80,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 49,170 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Edison International by 7.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Edison International by 6.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 501,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,025,000 after buying an additional 30,382 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.