Einsteinium Price Tops $0.0545 on Exchanges (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 1st. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0545 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $12.12 million and approximately $68,427.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.92 or 0.00321166 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005493 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000522 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About Einsteinium

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,105,038 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.