Ekso Bionics (EKSO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 54.22% and a negative net margin of 69.75%. The business had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 million. On average, analysts expect Ekso Bionics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ EKSO opened at $4.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.47. Ekso Bionics has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.96 and a quick ratio of 10.54.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ekso Bionics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) by 35,735.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,058 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.79% of Ekso Bionics worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

