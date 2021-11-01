Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) PT Lowered to C$17.50 at National Bank Financial

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$17.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 53.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$11.79 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.43.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE:ELD traded up C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$11.39. The company had a trading volume of 403,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,730. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 115.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of C$9.52 and a one year high of C$18.90.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$286.56 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 9,365 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$94,118.25.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.