Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Trading Down 3.5%

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS)’s stock price traded down 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.54 and last traded at $8.56. 49,353 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 765,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.64.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

