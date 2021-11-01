Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.36.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EHC shares. Truist dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 65.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 4.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 366,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,563,000 after buying an additional 15,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 859.2% during the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 27,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 24,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EHC traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,883. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.50. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $61.56 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.