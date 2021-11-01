Encore Capital Group (ECPG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Encore Capital Group to post earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $427.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.92 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 25.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Encore Capital Group to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $54.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.54. Encore Capital Group has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $54.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.65.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.
About Encore Capital Group
Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
