Encore Capital Group (ECPG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Encore Capital Group to post earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $427.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.92 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 25.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Encore Capital Group to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $54.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.54. Encore Capital Group has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $54.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Encore Capital Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.