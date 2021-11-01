Energycoin Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. Energycoin has a total market cap of $151,768.68 and approximately $5.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Energycoin has traded 64.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Energycoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00043189 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00027731 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00005671 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Energycoin Coin Profile

Energycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Buying and Selling Energycoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.