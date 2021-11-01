Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.11.

Several research firms have issued reports on ERF. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Get Enerplus alerts:

NYSE:ERF traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.73. 1,014,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,344. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 2.95.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $332.65 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.0304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 171.43%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 69,660 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at $804,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Enerplus by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,569 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 179,986 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Enerplus by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,035 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Enerplus by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 780,153 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 465,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.