ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €13.00 by UBS Group

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been given a €13.00 ($15.29) target price by UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.89% from the company’s previous close.

ENI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on ENI in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on ENI in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on ENI in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on ENI in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on ENI in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €12.53 ($14.75).

Get ENI alerts:

ENI traded up €0.23 ($0.27) during trading on Monday, reaching €12.39 ($14.58). The company had a trading volume of 32,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,056. The company has a 50-day moving average of €10.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.91. ENI has a 12-month low of €5.95 ($7.00) and a 12-month high of €12.49 ($14.69). The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.