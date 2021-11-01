ENI (NYSE:E) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $29.54 and last traded at $29.50, with a volume of 1419 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.79.

The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.21. ENI had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%.

Get ENI alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.724 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is a boost from ENI’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -295.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on E shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, October 11th. HSBC lowered shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ENI by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,174 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of ENI by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ENI by 2,339.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in ENI by 1.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,806 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ENI by 6.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $53.18 billion, a PE ratio of -319.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.37 and its 200-day moving average is $25.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

About ENI (NYSE:E)

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.