Enigma (ENG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $260,158.00

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Enigma has a market cap of $1.23 million and $260,158.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma coin can now be bought for about $0.0885 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Enigma has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.59 or 0.00309207 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00014136 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004415 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00006330 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

