Envista (NVST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Envista (NYSE:NVST) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Envista has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $740.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.75 million. Envista had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 9.72%. On average, analysts expect Envista to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $39.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92. Envista has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $46.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

In related news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,007.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $190,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,688 shares of company stock worth $631,333. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

