EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by Appaloosa LP

Appaloosa LP decreased its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 47.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,065,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 967,085 shares during the quarter. Appaloosa LP owned approximately 0.38% of EQT worth $23,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,217,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $598,592,000 after acquiring an additional 435,133 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in EQT by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,692,270 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $594,170,000 after acquiring an additional 467,516 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in EQT by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,588,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $280,207,000 after acquiring an additional 543,609 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of EQT by 28.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,223,000 after buying an additional 1,169,417 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,649,000 after buying an additional 140,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EQT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.23.

Shares of NYSE:EQT traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.64. 173,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,159,004. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.18. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

