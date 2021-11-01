Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.500-$8.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.25 billion-$5.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.24 billion.

Equifax stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $276.51. The company had a trading volume of 13,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,275. The firm has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Equifax has a 1 year low of $135.98 and a 1 year high of $279.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $266.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.90.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EFX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $253.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Equifax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equifax has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $243.63.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

