Equinix (EQIX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.98 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Equinix stock opened at $837.07 on Monday. Equinix has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $75.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $820.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $793.98.

EQIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $879.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $886.12.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 8,250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.34, for a total value of $6,924,555.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total transaction of $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,355 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,589. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Equinix stock. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,519.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

