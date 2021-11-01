Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ryder System, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ryder System in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $8.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.45. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ryder System’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist increased their target price on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

Shares of R stock opened at $84.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $93.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.10 and its 200 day moving average is $79.12.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. Ryder System had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently -859.26%.

In other Ryder System news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 193.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 14,363 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Ryder System by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $520,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

