Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Starbucks Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Starbucks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 29th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia expects that the coffee company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.57.

Shares of SBUX opened at $106.07 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.81. The stock has a market cap of $125.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks has a one year low of $85.45 and a one year high of $126.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,136,962 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,860,884,000 after buying an additional 828,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,965,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,251,235,000 after acquiring an additional 462,453 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,545,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,179,292,000 after acquiring an additional 387,898 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.4% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,802,150 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,655,028,000 after acquiring an additional 753,946 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,089,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,539,562,000 after acquiring an additional 106,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

