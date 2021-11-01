Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.570-$0.630 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.470-$2.530 EPS.
ELS stock opened at $84.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.12. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.51, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.53. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $88.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.09 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have commented on ELS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.13.
About Equity LifeStyle Properties
Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.
