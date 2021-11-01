Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.570-$0.630 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.470-$2.530 EPS.

ELS stock opened at $84.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.12. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.51, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.53. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $88.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.09 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 66.82%.

Several research analysts have commented on ELS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.13.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

