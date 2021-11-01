Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Director David J. Neithercut Sells 50,000 Shares

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $4,376,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:EQR traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,272,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.18. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $46.52 and a 1-year high of $88.08. The firm has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.39.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 73.93%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EQR shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.93.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Equity Residential by 62.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Equity Residential by 144.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at $46,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.