Etherparty Price Up 0% Over Last Week (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded up 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Etherparty has a market capitalization of $847,027.59 and $47,929.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etherparty coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Etherparty has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00051077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.42 or 0.00221958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00011928 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.62 or 0.00095368 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004454 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Etherparty Coin Profile

FUEL is a coin. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Buying and Selling Etherparty

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

