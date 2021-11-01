EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Short Interest Down 37.0% in October

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the September 30th total of 9,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

EDRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of EuroDry from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EuroDry from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Get EuroDry alerts:

EDRY traded down $1.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.67. 737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,584. The company has a market cap of $87.23 million, a PE ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.29. EuroDry has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $34.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.72. EuroDry had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $14.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 million. Equities analysts expect that EuroDry will post 13.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDRY. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in EuroDry by 282.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in EuroDry during the second quarter valued at $388,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in EuroDry during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in EuroDry by 5,191.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in EuroDry by 12,695.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

About EuroDry

Eurodry Ltd. engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks , which includes bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company was founded on January 8, 2018 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for EuroDry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroDry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.