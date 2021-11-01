Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Short Interest Update

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the September 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Eutelsat Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eutelsat Communications has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ETCMY stock opened at $3.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.15. Eutelsat Communications has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $3.84.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

