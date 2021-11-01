Evercore ISI Trims Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Target Price to $65.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital to $140.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.68.

WDC stock opened at $52.29 on Friday. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $36.59 and a 52 week high of $78.19. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Western Digital’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Digital will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Western Digital by 6,614.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Western Digital by 112.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 360.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Western Digital by 45.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

