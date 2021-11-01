EvidenZ 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $10,919.00 (BCDT)

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. EvidenZ has a total market cap of $6.95 million and approximately $10,919.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EvidenZ has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. One EvidenZ coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EvidenZ alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00050950 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.48 or 0.00231386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012252 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.11 or 0.00096680 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

EvidenZ Coin Profile

EvidenZ is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,273,163 coins. EvidenZ’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com . EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

EvidenZ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvidenZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvidenZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EvidenZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvidenZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.