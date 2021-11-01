EVO Payments (EVOP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. EVO Payments has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect EVO Payments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $21.68 on Monday. EVO Payments has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.74. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,083.46, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

In other news, CEO James G. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $264,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EVO Payments stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 14,471.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,633 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of EVO Payments worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

