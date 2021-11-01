ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Trading Down 13.8% Over Last Week

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 1st. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $605,876.74 and $5,326.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000169 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012229 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 38.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000067 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004532 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.