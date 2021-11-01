Exeedme (XED) Price Hits $0.59 on Top Exchanges

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Exeedme has a total market cap of $37.68 million and $2.00 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exeedme coin can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00000957 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 43.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00078547 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.72 or 0.00073132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.51 or 0.00102217 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,407.18 or 1.00411365 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,303.65 or 0.07037213 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00022998 BTC.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

