Expro Group (XPRO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of XPRO opened at $17.15 on Monday. Expro Group has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $32.64.

XPRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Expro Group from $4.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Expro Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

