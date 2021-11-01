EXRNchain Market Cap Reaches $4.46 Million (EXRN)

EXRNchain (CURRENCY:EXRN) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. During the last week, EXRNchain has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One EXRNchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. EXRNchain has a total market cap of $4.46 million and approximately $26,547.00 worth of EXRNchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00050929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.71 or 0.00230206 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.84 or 0.00096260 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004392 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About EXRNchain

EXRNchain (CRYPTO:EXRN) is a coin. EXRNchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EXRNchain is /r/EXRNchain . The official website for EXRNchain is exrnchain.com . EXRNchain’s official Twitter account is @EXRNtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXRNchain is a project that aims to connect blockchains using crosschain gateway built on Ethereum smart contracts, allowing anyone to transact between them. EXRN is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token, used in the EXRNchain protocol. “

