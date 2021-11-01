Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Receives $84.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $1,143,282.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 18,863 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $1,936,475.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,217,122.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,027 shares of company stock worth $6,693,376 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fabrinet by 30.0% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet during the second quarter valued at $10,870,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at $3,741,000. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in Fabrinet by 15.3% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 23,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in Fabrinet by 65.9% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 375,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,022,000 after acquiring an additional 149,190 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet stock traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.28. The stock had a trading volume of 250,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.02. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $109.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.84.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.55 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

