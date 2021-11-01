FEC Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FECOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

FEC Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FECOF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the September 30th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 228,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FECOF stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.02. 123,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,409. FEC Resources has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.02.

FEC Resources, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the exploration and development operation of oil and gas business. It focuses on pursuing exploration and development opportunities for oil and natural gas in the Philippines through Forum Energy. The company was founded on February 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

