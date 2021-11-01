FEC Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FECOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

FEC Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FECOF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the September 30th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 228,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
FECOF stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.02. 123,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,409. FEC Resources has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.02.
About FEC Resources
Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works
Receive News & Ratings for FEC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FEC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.