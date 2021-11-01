Federal Agricultural Mortgage (AGM) to Release Earnings on Monday

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.23. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $55.66 million for the quarter.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Shares of NYSE AGM opened at $126.09 on Monday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a twelve month low of $63.04 and a twelve month high of $126.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.