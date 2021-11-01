Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $324.20 Million

Brokerages forecast that Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) will announce $324.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $315.60 million and the highest is $331.00 million. Federal Signal reported sales of $279.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $334.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.60 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. DA Davidson began coverage on Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Sidoti raised Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

Shares of FSS traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.00. The stock had a trading volume of 194,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.97. Federal Signal has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $44.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 32.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 87,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 21,281 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the second quarter worth about $1,291,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 25,615 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg bought a new position in Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 24.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

