Federated Hermes Inc. Buys New Shares in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 211,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Chimera Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIM. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chimera Investment by 23.3% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,362,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846,152 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,295,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 4,850.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,148,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,324 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,806,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,108 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,554,000. 50.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

NYSE CIM opened at $15.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average of $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.96. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $15.78.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $172.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.18 million. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 83.38% and a return on equity of 11.55%. Chimera Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CIM shares. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chimera Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.