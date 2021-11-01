Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 17.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,726,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,237,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,558 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 499.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,830,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $188,300,000 after buying an additional 1,524,968 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,121,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,171,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,538,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,627,145,000 after buying an additional 423,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.60.

LYB opened at $92.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $66.72 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 20.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.57%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

