Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,477 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 81.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHO opened at $12.34 on Monday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.85.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 89.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $117.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.22.

Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

