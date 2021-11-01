Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 600,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,092,000 after purchasing an additional 175,433 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 571,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,973,000 after acquiring an additional 164,960 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 345,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,986,000 after acquiring an additional 93,944 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 303,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,928,000 after acquiring an additional 63,939 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 333,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,575,000 after acquiring an additional 63,198 shares during the period.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

NYSE ABG opened at $195.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.60. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.65 and a fifty-two week high of $230.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 24.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ABG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.